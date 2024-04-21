Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell Talks 'Preparing for the No' Ahead of Top 14 Results on “Idol” (Exclusive)

Last Monday, Russell performed her original song "Skinny"

As the competition grows more and more fierce on American Idol, Emmy Russell is enjoying is every moment.

On Monday, April 15, Russell opened up to PEOPLE about what was running through her head as each contestant was called up and she waited her turn to hear if she was in the Top 14.

"I was back there and I was just thinking, 'Ao many good people have gone home,' and so I was like, 'Well, if that person went home, and I surely might go home,'" Russell, 25, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"So I was preparing for the no, but I knew that I'd walk away with a song that I believed in and felt like me, so I was really peaceful. That's not normally how I feel, but I felt peaceful," she continues.

Russell performed her original song "Skinny" during the episode — and she decided to completely strip the performance back by taking the stage barefoot.

"Some of the cast was saying it feels like we should strip me back and just be Emmy," she says.

"I think that was the best thing I could have possibly done," she continues. "I was really uncomfortable in something that I wore the other night, my little white boots, and so I was like, 'Guys, I have to strip it back. I don't feel like myself.' And I feel like I sang better."

Russell ultimately advanced to the Top 14 along with Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, Jayna Elise, Jordan Anthony, Julia Gagnon, Kaibrienne, Kayko, Mckenna Faith Brienholt, Mia Matthews, Nya, Roman Collins, Triston Harper and Will Moseley.

Russell — who recovered from disordered eating in the recent years — opened up to PEOPLE earlier this month about writing "Skinny."

"Whenever I wrote 'Skinny,' I felt a weight of responsibility. I don't need to go back to this. I know it's bad for me. And so the more that I sing it, it's almost like the more that I'm delivering myself as I'm singing it and I'm like, 'Oh, OK. Now I got that feeling out. Now I am above it,'" she said, adding that it's about "finding a creative outlet for all your pain and beauty."

The singer-songwriter also said that she hopes to continue to create connection through her music.

"I just want to keep on creating truthful art. I just want to keep on writing, and whether that's singing the song or singing it and writing for other people, I want to do this. This American Idol experience has solidified, 'Oh no, I want to do this for the rest of my life,'" she said.



American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

