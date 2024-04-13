Los Angeles County Reports Measles Case, Possible Exposure at Universal Studios, Santa Monica Pier on Easter Weekend

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been informed of a possible measles exposure at Universal Studios, county officials reported Saturday. The possible exposure stems from one case of measles from an out of state tourist who traveled through the Los Angeles area from March 30 to April 1. The infected person visited Universal Studios on March 30 and the Santa Monica Pier on March 31.

The situation involved one person who visited a number of other Los Angeles locations including the Sheraton Gateway Hotel, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream in Beverly Hills and several restaurants at Universal Studios and elsewhere. Universal Studios addressed the situation in a statement to Variety, pointing the public to the county’s health department for more information.

“We were recently made aware that a guest who had been exposed to measles visited numerous Southern California locations including our theme park,” Universal Studios said in a statement. “While there is very low risk of transmission as a result of effective vaccination, the safety and security of our guests and team members is of utmost importance. More information is available through the Department of Public Health.”

Individuals who were at the reported locations during the designated dates and times may be at risk for developing measles within 21 days from the exposure date, the county stated.

“Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know you have it and can lead to severe disease,” said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer. “Measles is highly contagious for those who are not immune to it. Initially causing fever, cough, red, watery eyes and followed by a rash, it can result in serious complications for young children and vulnerable adults.”

