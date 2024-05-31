Los Angeles FC takes shutout streak into matchup with Dallas

FC Dallas (3-7-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (8-4-3, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE LAFC -267, FC Dallas +658, Draw +370; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC heads into a matchup with Dallas after recording four straight shutout wins.

LAFC is 7-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC is fifth in the Western Conference with 27 goals led by Denis Bouanga with nine.

Dallas is 3-4-4 in conference play. Dallas is 3-0-0 when it records a pair of goals.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bouanga has scored nine goals and added five assists for LAFC. Timothy Tillmann has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Petar Musa has scored five goals and added two assists for Dallas. Sam Junqua has one goal and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 6-2-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 6.4 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Dallas: 2-4-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: David Emmanuel Martinez Morales (injured), Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Ilie Sanchez (injured), Kei Kamara (injured).

Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Alan Velasco (injured), Jesus Ferreira (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press