Losses by “Sister Senators” should not be celebrated; instead let’s talk healthcare | Opinion

Make it about healthcare

It has been disheartening to hear so many of South Carolina’s elected officials celebrating that the Republican “Sisters Senators” who stood with their Democrat and Independent female colleagues in the state Senate in opposition to this state’s near-total abortion ban will no longer be able to oppose stricter abortion laws in the future -- at least not on the Senate floor as each lost her recent Republican primary.

It’s interesting that these pro-life politicians seem more concerned with punishing women for having abortions than they are about improving women’s healthcare.

Simply saying that one is pro-life is a convenient way of avoiding having to take responsibility for trying to improve the quality of life for all South Carolinians.

It’s also easier to make the woman a scapegoat than it is to make systemic changes.

Our state has the eighth highest maternal mortality rate in the country.

South Carolina also ranks among the worst states for child well-being.

Sadly, the number of child and teen deaths is at an all-time high here.

South Carolina also ranks eighth among the worst states for mental health care.

If our politicians are truly pro-life, it’s time to have a conversation about improving healthcare so that our citizens don’t die from preventable illnesses instead of promoting strict abortion laws that are punitive.

Meta Griffin, Spartanburg

Opportunities lost

Ellen Weaver is eminently unqualified to be state superintendent of education.

With the exception of two years in a public school, her entire education has consisted of Christian schooling.

Education exists to open minds, foster critical thinking, prepare students to become contributing members of society, and global citizens of the world.

My experience as a teacher in the S.C. public schools was one of pervasive religious influence and provincialism.

Currently, South Carolina ranks #41 in “Best States” (U. S. News & World Reports).

This is a state with some of the finest universities in the nation.

It is 42nd in education, 43rd in crime and corrections, 42nd in opportunity.

Are you good with that?

That last stat should concern all South Carolinians. We at least owe our youth opportunity.

You cannot educate young people if you censor their minds, and restrict their exposure to ideas that conform solely to those with which you agree.

Our constitution is predicated on the separation of church and state.

Public schools exist to ensure an educated populace not an evangelical Christian populace, nor a white, heterosexual populace. This means teaching unfettered, accurate history, evidence-based science, and having unrestricted libraries and reading materials.

People who fall in Weaver’s camp are doing a disservice to our young people, grossly underestimating their intelligence and their capacity to think and make informed decisions.

If South Carolina continues down this regressive, ignorant path, it may want to consider the future international and national economic development opportunities it will likely lose.

J. Welden Henry, Clemson

Experts exist here

I am concerned about the allocation of funds for teacher professional-development in Lexington-Richland School District 5.

It is troubling to see significant amounts spent on programs such as Capturing Kids’ Hearts and speakers such as Weston Kieschnick rather than leveraging the expertise of professionals at the University of South Carolina who are both nearby and well informed on our topic matters.

Professional-development is vital for our educators yet currently trends prioritize costly, ineffective sessions over substantial, research-based strategies.

This disservice to our teachers and students overlooks the valuable insights of USC faculty like Rebecca Morgan, Ph.D., an expert on diversity, and Craig Kridel, Ph.D., curator of the Museum of Education.

Despite their expertise, they are often ignored in favor of more expensive alternatives.

This is a waste of resources and a missed opportunity.

By collaborating with USC, we can provide our teachers with high-quality, relevant professional-development, improve teaching standards and strengthen our educational community.

I urge our educational decision-makers to reconsider their decisions on professional development.

Let’s prioritize meaningful, evidence-based training from local experts over ineffective, flashy alternatives.

Ellen Smith, Chapin

Character matters

Donald Trump, while addressing a conference of the “Faith and Freedom Coalition,” proposed establishing a migrant league of professional fighters.

Yes, at a meeting of what was called a faith group.

Trump is an opportunistic bully and worse. He drives wedges between people. It is destructive behavior.

In short, he is a person of bad character.

Classical Greek philosophers understood that character is destiny. Ignore character and observe the demise of American values.

It is the most essential qualification for public office.

Mark Huguley, Columbia