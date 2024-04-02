Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli welcomes first child with co-star

John Parra - Getty Images

Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli has welcomed her first child into the world.

The reality TV personality and her boyfriend, The Bachelor's Blake Horstmann, became parents last week.

The couple (who appeared on All Star Shore together) shared a selection of black and white photos of themselves in the hospital to their Instagram pages, cuddling their newborn in a number of them.

"His first breath took ours away," they wrote in the caption.

"Meet Heath Orion Horstmann born on Good Friday 3/29/24. Everyone is home happy and healthy — his pregnancy and birth were a dream come true. Our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better. Thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him. We're parents!"

Late last year, Gibelli spoke about how much she was enjoying her pregnancy, telling People: "Pregnancy has been a dream! Zero to no sickness, I've been able to travel and all I want to eat is fruit. I genuinely love being pregnant. It's made me step into my femininity and I never thought I would enjoy it this much.

"We'd already hear, 'You're going to be such a good mom and dad,' I think because we both give off nurturing vibes. Yet, there's obviously still that feeling of 'Am I going to do it right?'. No one gives you a manual and there is so much we don’t know, but we're excited to do this together as a team.

"We communicate about everything and trust and believe in each other. The only thing is Blake is going to feel left out when the baby and I are speaking in Spanish and he has no idea what we're saying."

Meanwhile, Love Is Blind's UK spinoff recently received confirmation of its release window, and it's set to be another summer of sizzling romance as it's due to hit screens in August.

