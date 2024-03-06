'Love is Blind' Season 6: Who gets married

The Netflix hit dating show Love is Blind Season 6 reached the final weddings episode, with fans waiting to see the fate of Chelsea and Jimmy, AD and Clay, and Amy and Johnny.

It's been very clear throughout the season that some couples are stronger than others, but we still got some particularly dramatic moments out of the last episode before the reunion.

If we're being honest, we're still questioning if an experiment like this can actually work in the long term, but only time will tell.

Spoilers for Love is Blind Season 6 beyond this point

(L to R) Chelsea, Jimmy in season 6 of Love is Blind (Netflix)

Do Jimmy and Chelsea get married?

The episode started off with Jimmy asking Chelsea (not Megan Fox) if she actually sees them getting married.

While she stressed that the experience has been "intense" for her, Chelsea said she does see marriage in their future. But Jimmy didn't agree.

"I love you to death and I want a relationship with you, and I want us to work so bad, but I don’t want to go to the altar. I can’t," he said.

That's the cue for the argument and Jimmy expressed how much he was hurt when Chelsea mentioned that he had hooked up with one of his friends, who he still sees regularly, which they agreed to not talk about when the cameras were rolling.

"You disrespected her. You disrespected me," Jimmy said.

The only real debate about this relationship is, did Jimmy wait too long to call things off? It does feel like a relationship we could have wrapped up a lot sooner.

Do AD and Clay get married?

Moving on to the most dramatic moment of the episode, AD and Clay made it to the altar, but Clay couldn't say "I do."

"AD I love you. I don’t think it’s responsible for me to say I do," he said. "But I want you to know that I’m rockin’ with you, I just don't think it’s responsible for me to say I do at this point when I still need work."

"I still need to get to the point where I’m 100 per cent in, and I'm not going to have you over here thinking it’s not going to work. I’m going to put the work in for you and we’ll go through this together."

AD's response, rightly so, was "What the f**k."

Clay talked about his dad's infidelity, which had been referenced throughout the season, and while this may have been a great time for Clay to talk to his dad about the impact of his actions, he never really brings it up directly with his dad.

But Clay's parents do have a conversation about his infidelity, and its impact on their child.

“I’ve always told you that, I forgave you, but there are things that had came out in the end that I did not know about until this experience. I was hurt," Clay's mom said. "So that’s why I’m saying he took a lot on his back. And although we came from broken families, that doesn’t mean that we have to pass on that brokenness to our kids."

In a move that does seem kind of delusional, Clay stressed to AD that even though he doesn't want to get married, he does still want to be with her, asking her for a hug and kissing her after the ceremony.

"I didn’t understand the magnitude of the decision. I just feel stupid," Clay said.

That left AD to feel like she's "never enough" for the men she meets. But AD, this one's on Clay.

(L to R) Johnny, Amy in episode 607 of Love is Blind (Netflix)

Do Amy and Johnny get married?

The episode wasn't all doom and gloom, with one couple, Amy and Johnny, getting married.

"Feeling your character and learning to know and love your soul — I love your soul. And I’m excited for what’s next," Amy said during the wedding ceremony.

What's clear from their friends and family is that these two also have the support of the people around them.

It's not completely unsurprising that this is the couple that made it to the end, but that may be more of a reflection of the devolving relationships around them on the show.

And with that, we see one happy couple dance the night away, while we wait for the reunion to see exactly where all these couples stand.