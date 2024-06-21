Love Island fans cheer on unlikely alliance after Ronnie snub

The villa might have seen some ugly rows in recent days, but it has sparked an unexpected friendship that viewers love.

Love Island's Ronnie was not happy over comments about his relationship with Tiffany. (ITV)

What did you miss?

Love Island might have hit a frosty patch this week between Ronnie Vint and former romantic interest Harriett Blackmore, but viewers are cheering on the unlikely friendship that the awkward scenes have sparked.

When bombshell Tiffany Leighton entered the villa, Ronnie's head was immediately turned from Harriett and things quickly got nasty, but she has been getting some support from an unlikely quarter.

Meanwhile, Omar Nyame and Sean Stone's friendship is under pressure as they both go after bombshell Matilda Draper.

What, how, and why?

The bad feeling between Ronnie and Harriett has been escalating all week and came to a head after Thursday's night of challenges and dares.

In Friday's episode, Love Island viewers saw ugly scenes erupt as Harriett loudly told the other girls that Ronnie was "an actor" over his feelings for Tiffany, knowing that the new couple could hear her. Ronnie then tried to confront Harriett before storming off.

Harriett is now best pals with Jess. (ITV)

But while Harriett was left in tears yet again, she found an unlikely friend in Jess White - who she had originally stolen Ronnie from and been enemies with.

One Love Island fan commented on X: "Jess comforting Harriet??? That’s weirder than Ronnie not making out with more than one girl at a time."

Someone else agreed: "harriet and jess forming an alliance against ronnie .. we love to see it," as another viewer added: "If you told me last week that Jess and Harriett would be consoling eachother I would have told you you’re a big fat liar."

I love how their hatred for Ronnie has brought Jess and Harriett closer together 😂 #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/IgE7F7fmEY — tasha louise | X 💚 (@eds_afterglow) June 21, 2024

One person wrote: "kinda loving Jess and Harriet’s enemies to besties transition," and someone else commented: "Jess and Harriet friendship is something I didn’t see coming."

What else happened on Love Island?

Elsewhere, if new bombshell Matilda Draper thought she was in for a relaxing break in the sun, she was proved wrong with the busiest day out of anyone in the villa.

Matilda is being pursued by both Omar Nyame and Sean Stone, close friends who have both set their sights on her.

No sooner had Matilda sat down to chat with Omar than Sean came to steal her away - and so it continued over the next day.

On Sunday, Maya Jama will be back in the villa to reveal the results of the public vote and dump their least favourite couple from the show.

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm.

