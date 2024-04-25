Love Island star Molly Marsh unveils dark hair transformation

Love Island star Molly Marsh has unveiled her brand new look in an Instagram video.

Jumping on the sneeze Tiktok trend, the reality TV personality, who appeared in the tenth season of the hit ITV reality show, showcased a departure from her trademark blonde locks.

Dancing in her home in the short clip, she debuted her brunette hair transformation to her followers, captioning the post: "WHOOOOPPPSSSS."

Friends and fans were quick to share how much they love her new look, with Dancing on Ice star Amani Fancy saying: "Babe, I'm telling you, brunettes have more fun. Welcome to the club."

Related: Love Island merchandise, gifts and more

Fellow Love Island stars Georgia Harrison and Gabby Allen both complimented her new do saying they "love it", while makeup artist RJ Tulloch added: "Omgg!!! Obsessed,this colour suits you soo much."

It comes after Molly and Zach Noble, who reached fourth place on their season of Love Island, confirmed their split last month after seven months of dating.

A representative for Molly shared a statement with Digital Spy, saying: "Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have made the decision to end their relationship in the last week," the statement begins. "They both are still extremely close friends and will be supporting each other in their next ventures.

"The relationship has ended on good terms for both of them, and they wish nothing but the best for one another. They have both said: 'Relationships don't need to always end sour and sometimes parting as friends with the best memories is the best thing for everybody'."

Kate Green - Getty Images

Related: Love Island's Chloe Burrows announces new 'showmance' project

In the same month, Love Island Games couple Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel also confirmed their split after sparks flew on the spin-off show.

Georgia wrote on her Instagram Stories: "After seeing the reports regarding my relationship with Toby I feel it's only right for me to be transparent and truthful with you all.

"It is true Toby has called things off. It has taken me by complete surprise and I'm still trying to process it and come to terms with it all. They say some people are in your life for a lifetime and some just for a chapter."

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

You Might Also Like