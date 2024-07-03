‘Love Island USA’ Producer On What Happened To The Hideaway In Season 6

The drama on Love Island USA Season 6 has been sizzling that the Hideaway has not been featured in the Peacock dating competition.

ITV Entertainment executive producer Simon Thomas revealed in a recent interview the real reason the Islanders have not visited the Hideaway this season.

More from Deadline

“We do indeed have a Hideaway in the main villa this season; there just hasn’t been the right opportunity to use it,” Thomas told People.

He continued, “We usually save the Hideaway for when couples are really clicking, but since it’s been such a rollercoaster for the Islanders so far, with a lot of couple-swapping and all the drama that comes with that, the timing has never felt right.”

The Hideaway is a remote area, set apart from the main villa, where coupled Islanders go for some privacy and enjoy each other’s company. For The Bachelor viewers, think of it as the Fantasy Suite from the ABC reality series.

Thomas teased that viewers at home will eventually get to see The Hideaway as they are ready to send some Islanders.

“Rest assured, we’ll be sending some islanders there soon,” Thomas said. “We have a phenomenal production designer on the show, Richard Jensen, and he didn’t build it for nothing!”

On Love Island UK, which is currently airing Season 11 on Britain’s ITV, the Hideaway has been open since Day 1. The twist is that only non-couples can go into the private room, which stirred up a little drama at the beginning of the series.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.