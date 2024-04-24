Love Island's Faye Winter gets emotional while sharing skin procedure

Love Island's Faye Winter has opened up about her recent skin procedure, with the reality star getting emotional as she showed off her natural skin on social media.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, Winter revealed that she’s been recovering from an AgeJET facial, which she underwent to help with some hyperpigmentation on her forehead.

"So, my cabin fever is being released. For over a week, I’ve done nothing but walk my dogs, not wear makeup and not leave my house because I’ve had AgeJET done for my hyperpigmentation from sun damage on my forehead," she shared, adding: "I’ve been suffering from it for years."

AgeJET uses nitrogen gas to create a thermal injury to help regenerate a new layer of skin, though Winter explained that the recovery process hasn't quite been as quick as she wanted.

"It's taken longer than I thought to recover. I can’t believe I’m on here with no makeup without a filter," she said.

"Why am I a bit emotional about it? I have vlogged the whole thing. It wasn’t an easy journey. Wear sunscreen, kids."

Winter appeared on Love Island’s 2021 series and reached the final with ex-boyfriend Teddy Soares. The pair eventually announced their split after 18 months in early 2023.

However, Winter did recently hint at a new romance in a video posted to TikTok, which came a few months after she told Digital Spy that she would be looking for love in 2024.

"I've told everyone, I wanted to be single for a year, it's coming up on the second of January – set your alarms, Faye is coming out of hibernation again," she said in December of last year.

"It'll be a year to the day that I've been a single gal. I'm not even sure if I'm going to be at home, I'm going to be out roaming the streets, trying to find a man."



Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.





