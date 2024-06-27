Love Island's Samantha defends Jess from fan reaction

Love Island star Samantha Kenny has defended fellow Northerner Jess White after realising fans weren't really impressed by her friend's "blunt" ways.

In a chat with Digital Spy, Samantha shared how she found the public reaction to Jess a bit severe as she tried to explain her pal's behaviour.

"The perception of Jess has kinda shocked me," Samantha said.

"I know people are saying, 'She's a bit harsh'," she said of her villa bestie, justifying her direct manners.

"The thing with Jess is she's just so straight to the point and so blunt but I think that's the Northerner in us cause I'm the same," Samantha said.



Samantha saw her days in the Spanish villa come to an end when she was dumped on day 16. She enjoyed flings with Sam Taylor, who was eliminated on day 2, and Joey Essex, who's still on the show and is now coupled up with none other than Jess.

Samantha's bond with Joey was cut short when bombshell Grace Jackson entered the villa on day 12 and rekindled a previous romance with the TOWIE star.

Left single at the end of the new recoupling, Samantha was dumped and had to leave the show, but she was praised for her reaction when she let Joey know she had no time to listen to his explanations.

Before she exited the villa with her suitcase, Joey tried to console her, but Samantha was in no mood to listen to him and told him, "I don't want to hear it."

Speaking about the elimination on social media, Samantha thanked fans for their support and celebrated the friendships she made with the other girls.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support I have received," she wrote on Instagram.

"I am so, so happy to be home with the people who love me the most.

"I don't know what I would have done without the girls in the villa the past week, every single one of them are so special and I will be supporting them every step of the way so excited for the next chapter in my life."



Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

