Low cost food and clothes market to expand

The operation in Byker is moving to five days per week [St Vincent's]

A community centre in Newcastle which provides free meals, a food bank and a low cost market is expanding due to demand.

St Vincent's in Byker provides a three-course meal to more than 150 people every Tuesday. In the last year it has served 27,500 meals.

It also runs a Cost of Living Market every Thursday offering low cost food, clothes and household goods among other items.

Now it is turning its weekly pantry, used by about 250 people, into a five days per week service.

Catering supervisor Jan Cruikshanks said: "We wanted the local community who wouldn't access us for free to have a better shopping experience every day of the week... so they can shop with dignity. That's the most important thing."

The market offers products including fresh food and baby items [BBC]

The market provides a range of foods as well as hygiene products, baby food and clothes.

All the money raised from the pop-up goes back in to providing new stock.

Ms Cruikshanks told the BBC: "It's my passion. If I can help one person or 100, that's what it is about.

"To put a smile on someone's face or to help them eat that day, it is just the world."

However, donations have dropped by about 85% as people who would previously give to the centre are now using the service.

The market also sells clothes [BBC]

Selva, a student and regular user of the service, said: "I work part time around my studies, but everything I make goes straight into my house.

"So stuff like this is a Godsend and it's something more people should know about."

Another customer, Lee, who works nearby, told the BBC: "I come down, have a bit of lunch, socialise, buy bits at the market and do some drawing.

"It's a good break. It's a supportive safe environment and you're able to share that."

St Vincent's relies heavily on volunteers and recruits from local job centres to offer people looking for work a chance to gain confidence and experience.

Jason Stovell, originally from Bermuda, said: "I started volunteering just before Christmas through the job centre.

"I wanted to use my character to get me a job and give this a shot and now I work here."

Carol Buirds, who has been volunteering for almost a year, added: "I feel like I've done something by the end of the day.

"And the people who come in are lovely. We're fulfilling more in their life beyond what they buy."

