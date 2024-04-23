Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest Say Meghan Trainor Would Be ‘Real Fun’ to Replace Katy Perry on “American Idol”

Bryan also shared that aside from Trainor, he has “10 names” he’d like to join him on the judging panel

Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Katy Perry; Meghan Trainor

Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest are sharing who they’d next like to join the judging panel on American Idol.

The Idol pair suggested Meghan Trainor would be a “fun” replacement for exiting judge Katy Perry on the show after the singer’s engaging appearance as a coach on the latest episode on April 22.

"I think Meghan's always been real fun,” Bryan, 47, told Entertainment Tonight after season 22’s Top 10 show on Monday night. “You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She's] real witty, so certainly."

Seacrest, 49, agreed, telling ET, "She was very good. Meghan is a super talent too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun and she's spontaneous."

Trainor, 30, has previously been a judge on Australian Idol and The Voice UK.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest

Bryan went on to tell the outlet that, aside from Trainor, he has “10 names” he is thinking of who he’d like to join him on the judging panel. He added that the show’s producers haven't yet revealed who they have planned to join the remaining judges after Perry’s exit at the end of the season.

Fellow panelist Lionel Richie also shared his suggestions for possible new judges, including a former winner of the singing competition and a global superstar. "I've got my list, but Kelly [Clarkson], if you don't have anything else to do, I'd like to drop that out there — I'm a big fan,” Richie, 74, told ET.

"Oh, and by the way, Taylor [Swift] if you're available, we'd like to have you out,” he added of The Tortured Poets Department singer. “Call me!"

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Katy Perry

Richie explained that whoever does end up replacing Perry, 39, on the competition show has to know how to have a good time. "It's gotta be fun, but no ego. Because we're gonna insult each other so much," he continued. "And when you're with Luke, he doesn't know he's killin' ya."

In February, Perry announced her departure from Idol after seven seasons on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as she teased other projects to come later this year.

Her fellow judges' suggestions of her replacement come days after the "Bon Appétit" singer shared she’d like country singer Jelly Roll to take her place on the panel.

Theo Wargo/Getty Jelly Roll

Speaking after a live taping of Idol on April 15, Perry told E! News: “I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.”

“To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing,” the singer raved, adding that she wants her replacement to be a "truth teller."



