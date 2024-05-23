Luke Littler exclusive interview: What a mad year... I can't wait to take my family to Disney World!

The last time Luke Littler played darts in London, he was emblazoned on the front and back pages of every newspaper and life changed irrevocably.

The 17-year-old stumbled at the last hurdle in a World Championship Final against Luke Humphries, who he potentially faces in the final of the Premier League Darts at the O2 tonight as he bids to win his first major title.

Life has been a whirlwind from the moment Littler picked up his darts at Ally Pally, and shows few signs of abating. When he was announced in the line-up for the eight-man Premier League in the wake of the Worlds, almost the entire allocation of 150,000 tickets sold out immediately, with just shy of 14,000 expected this evening.

He laughs at any suggestion it is the Littler effect. "I'm just happy to be part of a sell-out arena," he said. "You always want to play out in sold-out arenas. It's my first time playing in London since January and there are memories of the World Championships, but this is different, it's the Premier League."

Eyebrows were raised when Littler was included in the field, some suggesting he would struggle week in, week out. He ended up topping the table before the finale, earning himself a £40,000 bonus for doing so after victories in Manchester, Liverpool, Belfast and Aberdeen.

"They said I wasn't ready," he said of those earlier barbs, more amused than annoyed by them. "Look how I've done. But there's still one big night to go. To win it would be a big message to those doubting me."

Luke Littler has only beaten Michael Smith twice in seven attempts (Action Images via Reuters)

Littler faces something of a bogeyman in the semi-finals in Michael Smith, who has won five of the seven games the pair have played in this format. And it is worth noting Michael van Gerwen has an ability to peak at just the right time, as he bids for a seventh Premier League title in nine years.

Littler said: "When they put my name in originally, I just wanted to make the top four and I ended up topping the table, which was a massive bonus. Obviously, I want to go and win it now. That's the goal."

The £275,000 top prize, added to the £40,000 bonus already heading his way, would comfortably eclipse his £200,000 World Championship payday. When he won the latter, his primary goal was splashing out on FIFA points to play the computer game, which he has relished doing against high-profile YouTubers, something he talks almost more excitedly about than taking on the world's top darts players at such a young age.

He also used his winnings to buy a family holiday to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, the week after next.

We're going to Disney and plan to do all the rides. It's one of those once-in-a-lifetime trips

Luke Littler

Littler said: "I'm playing in New York next week, which looked great last year. I saw the guys taking the helicopter ride and I'll definitely get my chance to see some sites. And then it's off to Orlando. We're going to Disney and plan to do all the rides. My whole family loves all the rollercoasters. It's one of those once-in-a-lifetime trips."

As for what he plans to splash out on should he pocket in excess of a quarter-of-a-million pounds and a trophy he superstitiously has opted not to touch until winning it, he has no idea.

That would take him past £600,000 in earnings for his debut season in the senior ranks, another of those pinch-yourself moments that have become commonplace for him.

"It's mad, isn't it?" he said. "It's just sort of happened. But I don't think about the money to be won. I know it's there, but I've got a semi-final to prepare for and then a final, hopefully."

The teenager has taken the sport by storm (Action Images via Reuters)

Rather than being daunted by the big nights, Littler says he relishes them, and to date has played like he does, too, the response on stage almost universally positive.

"I've enjoyed playing in front of the crowds and trying to perform my best and my form's been good," he said. "I'm just happy being part of the PDC. I just take it all in my stride."

Littler's journey to the stage will be akin to an O2 walk of fame, with pictures of those who have shone at the arena. His desire is to win in order to add his own celebratory photograph.

As for the negatives from this whirlwind season, his No1 gripe is the travelling involved being part of the Premier League, a necessary evil and something "I just get on with", while the mania has also been a little too much to bear at times.

"It's great that people are so happy to see you and want pictures taken with you," he said. "But sometimes it's hard and gets too much and I just say 'no' and explain I'm just trying to get on with my day. It's just love though, isn't it?"