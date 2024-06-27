Lupita Nyong'o says appeal of 'Quiet Place' is being forced to be quiet in a world that seldom is

At the premiere of prequel "A Quiet Place: Day One" in New York, actor Lupita Nyong'o reflects on the success of the alien invasion franchise. (June 27)

