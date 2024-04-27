Luton loses at Wolves in another blow to survival bid in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Luton’s survival bid in the English Premier League took another hit after the team was beaten at Wolverhampton 2-1 on Saturday.

A week on from a 5-1 hammering by Brentford at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters fell behind through Hwang Hee-chan’s goal just before the interval. A diving header from Toti doubled the hosts’ advantage five minutes into the second half.

Carlton Morris pulled a goal back with 10 minutes of normal time to go but Luton was unable to prevent a third consecutive loss and fifth in six games.

Victorious only once in its last 14 league outings, Luton remained a point adrift of safety in 18th place with three games remaining — one fewer than 17th-placed Nottingham Forest. Forest hosts Manchester City on Sunday.

Wolves moved up to 10th by ending its six-match winless run in the league.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press