Lynn Wheeler, longtime influential Charlotte City Council member, dies at 80

Lynn Wheeler, an energetic politician who served on Charlotte’s City Council for 14 years and was integral to bringing the Spectrum Center arena to uptown, died Saturday. She was 80.

Wheeler had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Thursday, her birthday, and died two days later, close friend Matthew Ridenhour told The Charlotte Observer on Sunday.

Wheeler, a Republican, was first elected to the City Council in 1989 and over the next 14 years became known for her love of people, politics and negotiation. She chaired the city’s economic development committee for most of her time in office and was a key player in the controversial move to spend hundreds of millions of public dollars on an uptown arena for the Charlotte Hornets.

She rose to become mayor pro tem and served the city on countless boards and commissions.

“She loved Charlotte through and through,” said Ridenhour, a former Mecklenburg County commissioner who Wheeler coached as he first ran for public office himself. “She loved this city and wanted to see it become the best Charlotte it could be. She liked to be that whip for votes because she was very effective with connecting with people.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.