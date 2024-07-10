M.D. of Taber Council pleased to see new lots being sold in Enchant

Arlos Crofts, the Chief Administrative Officer for the M.D. of Taber, reviewed a recent Request for Decision offer to purchase lot 11 Blk 13 Plan 2310278 and a Non-Refundable Deposit of $500.00 was received from Timberwolf Construction 2119605 Alberta Ltd. on June 6, 2024, and the Offer to Purchase includes a proposal to build/move on a single family dwelling.

“I’m very happy to see on the agenda an offer to purchase in our new subdivision in Enchant,” said Reeve Miyanaga. The price of the lot, Crofts stated, is $41,465.00 plus GST of $2,073.25 for a total of $43,538.25. In addition, Crofts said, a $5,000 security deposit is to be paid and will be returned once the terms of the Lot Sales Agreement are met.

Lot Sales, Crofts said, are conditional upon completion of transfer documents within 60 days, submitting a Development Permit application for development purposes and entering into a Utility Account.

Crofts' recommendation to Council, according to the Request for Decision, was that the Municipal District of Taber accept the Offer to Purchase Lot 11 Blk 13 Plan 2310278 (425 Pensacola Rd) in the Hamlet of Enchant and that the lot be sold to Timberwolf Construction 2119605 Alberta Ltd. for $41,465.00 plus GST of $2,073.25 for a total of $43,538.25, subject to approval of a Development Permit Application, entering into a Lot Sales Agreement, entering into a Utility Account, closure within 60 days and payment in full of the purchase price.

Ultimately, Councillor Reynolds made a motion that the Municipal District of Taber accept the Offer to Purchase Lot 11 Blk 13 Plan 2310278 (425 Pensacola Rd) in the Hamlet of Enchant and that the lot be sold to Timberwolf Construction 2119605 Alberta Ltd. for $41,465.00 plus GST of $2,073.25 for a total of $43,538.25, subject to approval of a Development Permit Application, entering into a Lot Sales Agreement, entering into a Utility Account, closure within 60 days and payment in full of the purchase price and the motion was carried.

Heather Cameron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times