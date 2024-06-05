These Macon restaurants had follow-ups after low, failing scores in May health inspections

One Macon restaurant redeemed itself in a follow-up after failing a routine inspection two days earlier in May, and a sandwich shop raised its “C” to a “B” in its follow-up.

Inspectors visited 48 restaurants, lounges and bars last month for routine and initial inspections, giving 12 establishments a B and 36 A’s, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s online portal.

Restaurants receive one of four letter grades that are assigned based on how many points are deducted from 100:

“A” grades mean food safety is excellent is achieved by receiving 90-100 points

“B’s” are issued when there is “satisfactory compliance” with the business receiving 80-89 points

“C’s” mean there is marginal compliance and applied to scores between 70-79

“U’s” represent unsatisfactory compliance and are applied to scores of 69 or less.

Establishments that receive a “C” or “U” food safety grade will have at least one additional routine inspection added in a one-year period, according to state law.

Buffalo’s Cafe at 5990 Zebulon Road received an unsatisfactory score of 61 in its May 28 routine inspection. Its violations included:

Employees touching hair and caps without changing gloves or washing hands, and an employee not immediately washing hands after taking out the trash

Food containers using portioning cups as scoops and a serving basking stored inside the pico container

Food being stored at improper temperatures

Items that were prepared prior to the day of inspection with no date labeled

Items on clean storage rack that had been wet-sacked

Reusing single-service and single-use items

Cutting boards heavily stained and scoured

Visible debris on clean storage rack

Facility needed to clean walls behind equipment, repair damaged baseboards, clean ceiling tiles and vents and clean flooring. Sour odor present around the refrigeration unit.

Blown light bulbs under hood vent system.

Employee tumbler on the prep table

The restaurant redeemed itself two days later earning a 90 in a required follow-up inspection.

Firehouse Subs at 4921 Riverside Drive received a 78 on its April 29 health inspection for violations including bags of sliced ham not properly cooled within an appropriate time and a container of butter placed in a hand sink in the back kitchen.

During its follow-up inspection on May 3, the sandwich shop corrected mistakes and earned an 88.

Chili’s Bar & Grill at 5080 Riverside Drive scored a 77 in its routine May 23 inspection with the restaurant’s biggest violations including storing food items at improper temperatures. Chili’s corrected issues in its May 29 follow-up and earned a 95.

The Chipotle Mexican Grill location at 120 Tom Hill Sr Blvd. scored a 79 in its May 16 routine inspection for a variety of violations, including not displaying a certified food safety manager certificate, food grade containers being used to prop up soda bags and an employee preparing food while wearing a watch.

Chipotle corrected all of its problems, earning a 100 in its May 20 follow-up inspection.

Here is the full list of health inspection scores for food establishments inspected in May.

Perfect food safety scores

Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 120 Tom Hill Sr Blvd.

Christian’s Fine Cuisine, 1693 Bass Road

Clovis & Quill, 350 Second St.

Domino’s, 1687 Bass Road, suite 101 (initial)

Dovetail, 543 Cherry St.

Fresh Air Barbeque, 3076 Riverside Drive

Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St.

H&H Soul Food Restaurant, 807 Forsyth St.

Little Caesars, 5615 Houston Road (Initial)

Satterfield’s Barbecue, 120 New St.

Satterfield’s on Wheels BBQ, 120 New St.

The Rookery, 543 Cherry St.

Other restaurants receiving A grades

Aisha Cuisine, 1560 Eisenhower Pkwy. (initial)

Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road

Buffalo’s Cafe Macon, 5990 Zebulon Road

Cashman’s Pub, 380 Cherry St.

Chili’s Bar & Grill, 5080 Riverside Drive

China Inn, 3268 Vineville Ave.

Cod Tail 1034 Gray Hwy. (initial)

Essential Bowls, 5577 Thomaston Road, suite 100 (initial)

Golden Corral, 4704 Presidential Pkwy.

Greenwood BBQ, 1087 MLK Jr. Blvd.

Hooters of Macon, 112 Riverside Pkwy.

Jalapenos Cantina, 458 Second St. (initial)

Krystal Restaurants, 3909 Bloomfield Road

Macon City Auditorium, 415 1st St.

McDonald’s #21030, 3660 Riverside Drive

Monument Kitchen, 200 Coliseum Drive

Mr. E’s Sports Bar & Grill, 3045 Hartley Bridge Road, suite B, C and D

Papouli’s Grecian Food, 121 Tom Hill Sr Blvd.

Red Owl Coffee, 5586 Thomaston Road

Ricon Nica, 4053 Pionono Ave. (initial)

Subway #29120, 6020 Harrison Road

Skyzone - Indoor Trampoline Park, 245 Tom Hill Sr Blvd., suite 100B

Urban Air Adventure Park, 156 Tom Hill Sr Blvd.

Restaurants receiving B grades

Anderson’s Diner, 3700 Pio Nono Ave.

Burger King #8469, 853 Riverside Drive

Church’s Chicken, 5394 Thomaston Road

Firehouse Subs, 4921 Riverside Drive

IHOP, 165 Tom Hill Sr Blvd.

Outback Steakhouse, 3899 Arkwright Road

Sake Hibachi and Sushi, 121 Tom Hill Sr Blvd., suite 209

The Salad Palace, 3640 Eisenhower Pkwy., suite 160

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 120 Tom Hill Sr Blvd.

Vibez Middle GA, 401 A Cherry St.

Western Little League Concession, 6020 Western Circle

Wild Wing Cafe, 5080 Riverside Drive, suite 100

Residents can find information on all health inspections on the Georgia Department of Health’s online portal.