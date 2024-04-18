MAFS Australia's Sara shares relationship update with Tim after the show

Channel 4

Married at First Sight Australia spoilers follow.

MAFS star Sara Mesa has given an update on her relationship with co-star Tim Calwell.

The reality TV stars were partnered together on the 2024 season of the Australian series and made it all the way to final vows, confirming in the subsequent reunion episode that they were very much still together.

In a new interview with Daily Mail Australia, Sara has since revealed that the two are no longer together, but is happy to report that they remain "friendly" towards one another.

"Tim and I are on friendly terms," she said. "We hadn't really spoken post like the actual breakup, but we're actually very friendly now.

"We speak every day that [the show is] on and discuss it. But yeah, it's nice to know we can still be friends and share that experience together."

Sara seemed pleased that there were no bad feelings between her and Tim given the experience they shared together.

"It'd be really sad to just leave it as if we didn't speak again, that would be really sad," she said.

In an interview with 9Entertainment earlier this month, Sara shared when she and Tim decided to part ways. "We broke up a month after the reunion," she confirmed to the publication.

Unlike Australian viewers, UK fans have yet to see the final vows ceremony and MAFS reunion, with episodes airing at a later date to those broadcast down under.

Instead, this week saw the remaining couples head off on their home-stays with their respective partners, in what is the penultimate stage of the experiment before final vows.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

