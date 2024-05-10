MAFS Australia's Tim goes Instagram official with new girlfriend after Sara split

Married At First Sight Australia's Tim Calwell has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, following his split with Sara Mesa.

Tim and Sara were matched together on the most recent series of the reality show, and while they decided to continue pursuing their relationship after final vows, they later confirmed that they had split up.

Channel 4

Related: MAFS Australia's Lucinda talks dating a British man as she announces UK visit

Now Tim has announced that he is in a new relationship, sharing a carousel of photos of his girlfriend on Instagram, and captioning the post, "Here's to a real Queen."

"I'm so blessed to have this woman in my life," he wrote, "she takes care of me, supports me and treats me right. She lights up every room she walks into and I could just look at her face forever. As they say, when one door closes another one opens.

"Obviously I had a pretty challenging time on MAFS, but at the end of the day I think it really proved to myself I was ready for commitment and somehow oddly enough opened my heart up to receive love by a good woman."

Tim added that he appreciated the "amazing" support he'd received along the way.

Tim's MAFS co-stars commented on the post and shared their best wishes for Tim and his new girlfriend – who he hasn't named publicly.

Channel 4

Related: MAFS Australia's Lucinda admits there's still "a lot of chemistry" with Timothy

Eden Harper wrote: "The hard launch I've been waiting for!!!! You deserve the very best! Cuties xxxx", and Ridge Barredo said: "Hardest of all launches and you didn't even need reality TV to find her. Congrats brah. Happy for you."

Meanwhile, Jack Dunkley commented: "I think I speak with the rest of Australia mate, absolutely stunning couple. Bless you guys."

His partner Tori Adams, who recently relocated to the Gold Coast to move in with Jack, shared the same sentiment, and wrote: "The only Barbie and Ken we need."

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Tim's ex Sara said: "Tim and I aren't together anymore. He's got a beautiful girlfriend now, and I couldn't be happier for him.

"We are still friends and there is no bad blood between us."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like