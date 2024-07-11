MAFS star Nic Jovanovic announces he's engaged with sweet photo

Married at First Sight Australia star Nic Jovanovic has announced his engagement on social media.

The season 6 groom has taken to Instagram to post a snap with his fiancée Alex Caldwell in which she shows off her engagement ring. The two are smiling at the camera as they're enjoying a boat ride on Lake Como, Italy.

"It's a YES!" Nic wrote, adding a ring emoji.

Fans and fellow MAFS co-stars alike flocked to the comments section to congratulate the pair, with season 6 brides Jules Robinson, Tamara Joy and Martha Kalifatidis as well as groom Cameron Merchant sharing their messages.

In response to the outpouring of love, Nic posted a follow-up comment, writing: "@alextcaldwell and I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and kindness! Thank you for all the beautiful message's and well wishes."

Nic rose to fame when he took part on MAFS in 2019 where he was matched with bride Cyrell Paule. The two parted ways amicably ahead of the final decision stage before Cyrell went on to date Love Island Australia star Eden Dally, who she shares a son with.

Elsewhere on MAFS, a couple from the UK version of the show have recently announced their engagement.

Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton from the 2022 season of the E4 reality show are tying the knot for real this time, as MAFS marriages aren't legally binding.

"Now I get to marry my best friend instead of a stranger!" Jenna wrote on Instagram in June, sharing a series of sweet proposal pictures with her followers.

"I guess we have a particular TV show to thank for setting us up on the wildest 1st date ever.. so thank you @e4mafsuk @e4grams," she added.

"I adore you @zoeclifton... We are going to make the cutest little old married lesbian couple ever!!! And what a way to celebrate pride month."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

