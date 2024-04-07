Magic ends for NC State, as Purdue will try to stop UConn from back-to-back titles. But today, it’s South Carolina vs. Iowa for the women’s national championship.

Purdue, UConn advance to men’s national championship





The magic for NC State has run out. Similar to the women’s team, the Wolfpack were able to keep the game relatively close through the first half, going into halftime trailing by six. But in the second half, Purdue took control, leading by 15 points at one time. The Boilermakers, led by Zach Edey’s 20 points, went on to win, 63-50.

UConn pulled away from Alabama in the last five minutes or so and won 86-72, but the game had been pretty close prior to that. The Huskies led by four at halftime, but the game was tied or within a few points for a majority of the second half as well. Then, with 2:20 on the clock, the Huskies went on a 10-2 run and pulled away from the Crimson Tide.

The Huskies return to the national championship for the second year in a row, looking to defend their national title against Purdue on Monday.

South Carolina seeks redemption against Iowa in national championship

The women’s national championship is today, and the NCAA could not have scripted a better matchup. Undefeated South Carolina will face women’s college basketball’s best player Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. It’s a rematch from the 2023 Final Four, when the Hawkeyes defeated the Gamecocks to face LSU in the national championship.

Now, South Carolina has overcome their Final Four loss with the win over NC State and is looking for redemption against Iowa after last year. But, Iowa is looking for their own redemption. This is Iowa’s second straight appearance in the national championship, and they lost in 2023 to LSU.

One thing to watch, Gamecocks star Kamilla Cardoso suffered a leg injury in Friday’s matchup with NC State. Cardoso did return to the game, and coach Dawn Staley said Cardoso is “all right” in a postgame interview.

Here’s how to watch the women’s national championship on Sunday, at 3 p.m. ET.

Read the last edition of The Scorecard here.