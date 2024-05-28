Major injuries reported in early morning crash in SLO County

John Lynch

A crash between two vehicles in Nipomo caused major injuries to one of the vehicles’ occupants Tuesday morning.

According to a post on X from the California Highway Patrol, a crash between two vehicles occurred around 6 a.m. in the area of South Frontage Road and Division Street.

While ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the collision, drivers were asked to avoid the area as law enforcement and emergency personnel went to work, according to the post.

The CHP did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for additional information as of Tuesday morning.

