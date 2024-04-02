Major spring storm threatens heavy rain, winds, and 10+ cm of snow over Ontario

All eyes are on a messy spring setup across Ontario this week, one that will see everything from heavy rain and a thunderstorm threat, to blustery winds and heavy, wet snow. Any plans to remove winter tires this week should be rescheduled with 10-15+ cm forecast for some. Special weather statements line the province.

Multiple commutes will likely be affected, as the heavy rain transitions over to wet snow. By Thursday morning, snow will be the dominant precipitation type, though with some uncertainty in location and exact snowfall amounts.

In addition, strengthening winds over the next couple of days could result in localized tree damage and power outages. Ensure your devices are charged.

Tuesday: Rain spreads across the region, winds pick up

A Colorado low will track into the Great Lakes region on Tuesday, meandering across the area as a second low develops off the U.S. coast on Wednesday.

Showers that arrive over southern Ontario in the morning will evolve into steady rain by Tuesday afternoon, becoming heavier through the overnight hours. There are may also be some rumbles of thunder, but the chance for thunderstorms will be higher on Wednesday.

Baron - ON Tuesday 9pm precip.jpg

Wind gusts will also pick up through the day on Tuesday, reaching 60-80 km/h by the evening hours. This could result in scattered power outages.

Wednesday into Thursday: Heavy rain persists with a gradual transition over to snow

The greatest impacts from this messy setup will likely be felt on Wednesday as our first storm continues, and our second low-pressure system ramps up.

The rain will become quite heavy Wednesday morning, from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and north towards cottage country. Thunderstorms are also possible across southern and eastern Ontario, including the GTA.

Baron - ON Wednesday precip.jpg

Rain will move into eastern Ontario in the later morning or early-afternoon hours as snow falls in the Algonquin Highlands. Some higher elevations on the escarpment, north of the city, will start to transition to snow in the afternoon.

Between 30-60 mm is forecast for the hardest-hit areas, which could result in some localized flooding. Wind gusts will also remain high for the GTA, central, eastern, and northeastern Ontario through Wednesday. They will gradually subside for southwestern areas.

Baron - ON rain.jpg

For some areas, this will be a long-duration snowfall that’ll unfold through much of Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will fall as the storm pulls in colder air from the north, and we’ll see the rain transition to wet snow across higher terrain, with a heavy band of accumulating, wet snow across northeastern and eastern Ontario.

Periods of wet snow will fill in across GTA and the south through the overnight hours, with all of the south transitioning to wet snow by Thursday morning. However, it will slowly ease through the day.

Baron - ON Thursday 1pm precip.jpg

Accumulating snow is possible for higher elevations near Orangeville, Shelburne, and the Waterloo region, with between 5-15 cm likely there.

Cottage country and eastern Ontario appear to be facing the heaviest snow threat with this system, but where exactly the axis of heaviest snow develops will determine which areas see the greatest accumulations. Temperatures will also play a role.

The Algonquin Highlands and parts of central Ontario could see 15-30 cm of snow, with as much as 10-15+ cm of snow possible for eastern Ontario, including Ottawa and Cornwall. Periods of snow may move back in Friday for eastern Ontario, as well.

Baron - ON snow accumulation.jpg

Expect blustery and chilly conditions for a couple days as the system slowly departs the region, then a warming trend into the weekend with temperatures climbing well above seasonal.

Forecasters will continue to monitor conditions ahead of the total solar eclipse that’ll traverse the region on Monday, April 8.

Check back frequently for the latest on this evolving forecast over Ontario.

