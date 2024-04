The Canadian Press

MIAMI (AP) — The results are in: Jimmy Butler is out. Butler will not be able to play for the Miami Heat in a win-or-else game on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls in the NBA's play-in tournament because of a right knee injury, one that will sideline him for several weeks. An MRI exam on Thursday showed that he sprained the MCL ligament, an injury that typically takes at least four weeks or more to heal. That means if Miami wins Friday, it still won't have Butler for a Round 1 playoff match