Man, 19, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing on London train

Services between Shortlands and Victoria via Herne Hill were disrupted after the incident at Beckenham Junction - Tom Bowles

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed on a train in south-east London.

Graphic footage of the attack, which happened on a train near Beckenham Junction shortly before 4pm, was widely shared on social media.

Passengers watched as the attack unfolded and filmed the assault on their phones.

Witnesses said the attack had taken place in front of young children who had been left traumatised.

In the video, a hooded man wearing a face mask is seen lunging at another person on the floor with a large knife.

Commuters were heard calling the police and begging with the attacker to stop his assault.

High-visibility patrols

A force spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Beckenham junction station just before 4pm yesterday (27 March) following reports of a fight on board a train between Beckenham and Shortlands railway station.

“British Transport Police attended, alongside London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police and a man in his 20’s was taken to hospital.

“He is in a critical but stable condition and his family are being supported by specialist officers.”

Superintendent Darren Malpas said: “We understand the concerns of the public following this incident and our detectives have been working tirelessly to investigate. I hope this arrest will bring some reassurance to those on the rail network.

“High-visibility patrols will continue in the area and across the network as a visible reassurance to the travelling public.

“Any witnesses who are yet to get in touch are urge.”

This is a breaking news story. Follow for more updates.