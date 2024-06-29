Man, 26, killed in single-vehicle crash

Officers were called to Boars Tye Road, in Silver End, Essex, after reports of a single-vehicle collision [Essex Police]

A 26-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash.

The serious collision happened at about 06:30 BST on Saturday in Silver End, near Braintree, Essex.

Officers were called to Boars Tye Road and said a man died at the scene.

An investigation has been launched and police have appealed for more information.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a grey Peugeot 2008 in the area at around 6am this morning, and may have any CCTV or dashcam, to contact us."

