Man, 50, charged with murder of woman, 44, in Leicester

The family of Tarnjeet Riaz said she was a ‘soul that truly cared for others more than herself’. Photograph: Leicestershire Police

A 50-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Tarnjeet Riaz, a 44-year-old woman described by her family as a “bubbly, caring and funny character”.

Raj Sidpara was charged by Leicestershire police after Riaz’s body was found at an address in Thurnby Lodge, east Leicester, on Monday.

Police said they were called by the east Midlands ambulance service to a house shortly after 1.30pm on 6 May after Riaz was found dead inside.

Sidpara has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Leicester magistrates court on Friday.

The family of Riaz, who is also known by her birth name Chagger, released a tribute to her on Thursday, saying she was a “soul that truly cared for others more than herself”.

“Our beloved Tarnjeet […] a soul that adored and looked after her mum, younger sister and younger brother,” the statement read. “She took on the responsibility of a father for her siblings and was the backbone of the family. She was a bubbly, caring and a funny character who radiated nothing but happiness.

“She knew the right things to say and do. She was not just a sister or a daughter, she was our best friend. A best friend who is no longer with us. It is a cruel world we live in.”

Her family said she would be “remembered by many” and they were grateful “she touched all of our lives”.

“We can now only cherish the memories we have of our Tarnjeet. We will all miss her very deeply and we will always love her, RIP our angel,” they said.