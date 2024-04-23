Man in 60s dies after being hit by car in East Ham

Emergency services at the scene in Plashet Grove, East Ham (Zakir Hussain)

A man in his 60 has died after being hit by a car in East Ham.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene of the crash in Plashet Grove, near its junction with Katherine Road, around 8.05pm on Monday.

They gave the man CPR and he was taken to hospital, but despite their efforts he was pronounced dead.

“Officers believe they know who he is and are trying to inform next of kin,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is said to be helping police with their enquiries.

A police cordon in place on Monday night (Zakir Hussain)

Photos on Monday night showed a large number of emergency vehicles at the scene, which had been taped off by police.

Police are urging any witnesses to get in touch.

If you are a witness or have dash cam footage that can help police, call 101 or post @MetCC ref: CAD 6666/22Apr.