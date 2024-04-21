Man allegedly punched by Ye identified, but rapper meant to hit his twin: report

The person allegedly punched by Ye in Los Angeles this week may not have been the rapper’s intended target, according to reports.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West made headlines on Wednesday after reportedly punching a person in the face who he claimed improperly touched his wife, Bianca Censori.

On Saturday, TMZ identified that man as either Mark or Jonnie Houston, twin brothers who own several hot spots in the L.A. area.

But sources told the outlet Ye might have unintentionally punched the wrong twin.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood. The Grammy Award-winning artist, 46, reportedly got physical after a man “allegedly grabbed or pushed” Censori.

Milo Yiannopoulos, chief of staff at Ye’s clothing company Yeezy, later said in a statement shared with NBC News that the man had done more than simply bump into Censori.

“Bianca was physically assaulted,” he said. “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

However, eyewitnesses told TMZ a different version of events, saying the man in question accidentally bumped into Censori in the hotel lobby, which was busy at the time. Sources said it “happened quickly,” according to the outlet, and the man went on his way immediately after. He went outside to sit at a table with friends, which reportedly included his twin brother.

Earlier in the day, the “Donda” rapper and Censori were spotted at Disneyland. The 29-year-old Australian model, known for daring outfits, surprised many on social media for being uncharacteristically covered up.

