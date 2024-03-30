Man arrested over hit-and-run crash which left e-bike rider fighting for life

(PA Archive)

A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run collision between a car and an electronic bike that left the cyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to Alma Road in Plymouth at around 11pm on Friday following the crash between a silver Vauxhall Insignia and a Sur-Ron e-bike.

The 41-year-old rider of the bike was taken to hospital and the Vauxhall driver did not stop at the scene, the force said.

A man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Devon and Cornwall Police appealed for help in tracing the vehicle, which has the registration FP09 FYD. It is believed to still be in the Plymouth area and is likely to have front-end damage.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage should contact police by calling 101 quoting log 884 of March 29.