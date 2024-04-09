Bradford: Man arrested on suspicion of murder of mum Kulsuma Akter

Police had earlier searched for Habibur Masum in connection with the fatal stabbing of Kulsuma Akter (PA Media)

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murdering a young mother who was stabbed in the neck as she pushed her baby in pram in the street.Kulsuma Akter, 27, was stabbed to death on Saturday while pushing her five-month-old son on a shopping trip in the Westgate area of Bradford city centre.

The suspect from Oldham, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Aylesbury area in Buckinghamshire, West Yorkshire Police said.

A large police manhunt had been underway for Habibur Masum following the killing. Ms Akter was taken to hospital but subsequently died from her injuries. Her family are being supported by specially trained officers. Her young baby is safe and was not harmed in the incident.

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct following the incident as Ms Akter had contact with the force before she died.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of assisting an offender and he remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “This is a tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances. “We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community. Local Neighbourhood Policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community.

“We would like to thank Thames Valley Police for their support and assistance in this matter.”