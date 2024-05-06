Man in Arviat, Nunavut, charged with assaulting 2 children and a woman

RCMP in Arviat, Nunavut, say they've arrested a man who allegedly assaulted 2 children and a woman on Friday. (CBC - image credit)

RCMP in Arviat, Nunavut, say they arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted two children and a female bystander who came to the aid of the children.

Police said in a news release on Monday that they responded to a complaint on 9th Avenue.

The man was arrested without incident, police said.

The children received medical treatment and were later discharged, while the woman was medevaced to Winnipeg for care.

The suspect has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of break and enter and one count of possession with a weapon.

He is in custody and will appear in court on May 21.