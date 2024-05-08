Man on bike with machete spotted by police drone

A PCSO flying a drone was able to monitor the man while officers made their way to the scene, police said [Andia/Getty]

A man with a machete was arrested after he was spotted by a police drone being used in the area.

PCSO Chris Richardson was operating the drone in Middlesbrough when he saw a man on a bike pulling the "dangerous weapon" from his clothing.

Armed officers were deployed to Roworth Road at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday and a 20-year-old man was arrested.

Sgt Ben Docherty, from Cleveland Police, said the drone was able "to monitor his movements" until police were able to detain him.

“The swift arrest was as a direct result of the drone being in operation," he added.

The man who was arrested, from Middlesbrough, was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

He has since been released on bail while inquiries continue.

