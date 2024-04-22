Man Broke Into LA Mayor’s House While She Was There, Cops Say

Authorities said Sunday that a suspect was arrested after smashing a window and entering the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass earlier in the day.

Police said the scary ordeal unfolded while Bass and her family were inside the Getty House, the mayor’s official residence, but few other details about the incident have been released.

A spokesperson for Bass’ office told multiple media outlets, including CNN, that nobody in the mayor’s family was injured. Sources told the network that the process of booking the suspect was still ongoing Sunday evening.

“Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe,” said her spokesperson, Zach Seidl. “The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect.”

Police have not identified the suspect, nor have they released what charges they may face. The Los Angeles Times reported that the suspect is a man and that a name is expected to be released overnight.

Bass was previously the victim of a break-in while she was running for mayor in 2022, when two men bypassed cash and electronics to steal a pair of handguns from her. Those suspects were caught, convicted, and given prison sentences.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.