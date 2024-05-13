Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal slashing, police say

Jamie Richardson, 50, was killed in a violent attack in downtown Toronto on Sunday. (Toronto Police Service handout - image credit)

A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal slashing in downtown Toronto over the weekend, according to police.

The 50-year-old Toronto man was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday morning, police said in a news release.

Jamie Richardson, 50, died after he was slashed in the neck with a makeshift weapon during an attack near the corner of Dalhousie and Shuter streets just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police say.

Richardson had just left a clinic in the area when he was approached by the accused and "some sort of interaction" occurred between the two before the attack, Det.-Sgt. Henri Marsman told media on Sunday.

Marsman said Richardson returned to the clinic seeking help and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Toronto police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Richardson's death was the city's 30th homicide in 2024.

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect who is described as a six-foot-tall Black male with a large build in connection with the death of a man on Sunday.

Toronto police at the scene of the fatal attack. (Guillaume Cottin/CBC)