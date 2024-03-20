Man charged in devastating Shelburne County wildfire pleads not guilty

Dalton Clark Stewart of Villagedale, N.S., did not appear in Shelburne provincial court on Tuesday. His lawyer entered the not guilty pleas on his behalf. (Gareth Hampshire/CBC - image credit)

The 22-year-old man charged in connection with the largest wildfire in Nova Scotia's history has pleaded not guilty.

Dalton Clark Stewart of Villagedale, N.S., did not appear before Judge James Burrill in Shelburne provincial court on Tuesday.

His lawyer, Philip Star, entered not guilty pleas to three charges on his client's behalf virtually from Halifax.

Stewart was charged under the Forests Act following an investigation into the Barrington Lake wildfire, which destroyed dozens of homes and displaced thousands of people last year.

He is facing the following charges:

Lighting a fire on privately owned land without permission of the owner or occupier;

Failing to take reasonable efforts to prevent the spread of a fire;

Leaving a fire unattended.

Stewart is due back in court in June to set a date for a trial.

