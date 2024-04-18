Man collapses and dies on Ryanair flight with pregnant wife

Giuseppe Stilo (Facebook)

A 33-year-old father-to-be died on a Ryanair flight after suffering a heart attack while his pregnant wife was sitting elsewhere on the plane.

Passengers rushed to Giuseppe Stilo’s aid after he fell ill on flight FR8780 from Turin to Lamezia Terme on Wednesday morning.

Staff on the flight, which was over Italy at the time, were forced to step in with a defibrillator as the plane diverted back to Turin.

However, his life could not be saved.

Mr Stilo’s wife Federica Marella only learned of the devastating news after the plane landed 35 minutes into the journey, according to local media reports.

Ms Marella, who is five months pregnant, was taken to the nearby Ciriè hospital in a state of shock, reported Torino Today.

Doctors awaiting the plane’s arrival used adrenaline and another defibrillator in a bid to resuscitate Mr Stilo, but could not save his life.

The 33-year-old, who had only recently reportedly started a new role as an employee of the Ferrero factory in Alba, was married in June last year and lived in Vezza d'Alba.

He was reportedly an avid traveller who enjoyed talking long walks, local media reported.

Health officials have denied claims that there was a delay in treating him.

ASL To4, the local health authority, said in a statement: “There was no delay in the rescue.

“The medical personnel on duty at the airport emergency room were preparing on the runway to provide aid and the 118 operations centre, alerted to the situation, sent the basic ambulance from Borgaro Torinese, followed by the vehicle with a doctor and nurse based in Venaria.”

A spokesperson added: “It should be noted that the first ambulance with volunteers was waiting at the gate and took about 2 minutes to access the airport grounds.

“In the meantime the patient had three doctors with defibrillator and adrenaline who were assisting him, while the 118 medical team entered immediately.”

In January, a Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing from Malaga to Manchester after a British passenger suddenly died on board whilst the plane was at 38,000 feet.