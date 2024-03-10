Man dead after being struck by Via Rail train in HRM
One man is dead after being struck by a Via Rail train near Highway 2 in Wellington, N.S., on Saturday.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a person being struck by a passenger train travelling to Halifax just before 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from RCMP.
Police said a 41-year-old man from Fletchers Lake was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found an ATV in the area.
"No passengers or on-train service crew were injured during the incident," said a statement from Via Rail.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
