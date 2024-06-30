Man dies following shooting in crowd near Kansas City’s Power and Light District

A man died following a shooting early Sunday near the Power and Light District.

Officers responded around 3:26 a.m. to the area of 12th Street and Grand Boulevard, where they found a man who had been shot, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews arrived and declared the man dead at the scene.

Police believe a large crowd had gathered in the parking lot just before the sound of shots, which struck the victim. Detectives and crime scene personnel are gathering evidence, reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to learn what led up to the shooting.

The killing was the 76th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 101 homicides at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.