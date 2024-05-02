Daniel Anjorin: Marcus Monzo in court over death of schoolboy in Hainault

Daniel Anjorin had a "positive nature and gentle character", his school said [Met Police]

A man has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged with murdering 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin in a sword attack in north-east London.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday over the attack in Hainault.

Police were called to reports of a car crashing into a house and people being stabbed at about 07:00 BST on Tuesday.

Daniel suffered fatal stab wounds and four other people, including two police officers, were injured.

Mr Monzo has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, and possession of a bladed article.

The dual Spanish-Brazilian national stood in the dock in a grey tracksuit holding his left arm across his chest.

The 36-year old, from Newham, spoke slowly to give his name and will next appear at the Old Bailey on 7 May.

The defendant arrived at court on Thursday morning [PA Media]

The Metropolitan Police said a 33-year-old man was injured when a van crashed into a property on Laing Close. He was then attacked and sustained a neck wound.

Another man, 35, was cut on his arm when he was assaulted inside a nearby house. Their conditions are not considered to be life-threatening.

Following this, Daniel was attacked, the Met said. He later died in hospital.

Two police officers were seriously injured while attending the crime scene. One suffered "horrifically serious" arm wounds, while the other sustained a hand injury.

The Met Police Federation said the pair were "recuperating well".

Daniel's school, Bancroft's, in Woodford Green, said he was a "true scholar" who had a "positive nature and gentle character".

In a statement, it described him as a "core member" of the community, adding: "Losing such a young pupil is something we will always struggle to come to terms with."

Flowers have been laid by well-wishers since Tuesday's attack [PA Media]

A fundraising page, set up by a friend of Daniel's brother on Wednesday, has already raised £25,000.

In Hainault, the police cordon has been lifted and floral tributes continue to be laid.

Sue, a retired minister, was among those paying her respects.

She said: "It's just lovely the way in which this community is here for each other and supporting one another.

"We just hope and pray something like this will never happen again here."

