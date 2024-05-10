Man who fatally stabbed woman at Toronto law firm found not criminally responsible

Julia Ferguson, 29, died in hospital in 2021 after she was stabbed at a downtown Toronto law firm where she worked. (Supplied - image credit)

A Toronto man who fatally stabbed a woman at a downtown law firm in 2021 was found not criminally responsible in court this week.

Osman Osman, 36, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julia Ferguson, 29. That charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder.

According to police, Osman entered the law firm Hicks Adams LLP and stabbed Ferguson while she was working. Paramedics then rushed her to a trauma centre, where she died three days later.

Court documents show Osman was found not criminally responsible this week, and he has been referred to the Ontario Review Board for disposition.

Osman is to remain at the Toronto South Detention Centre until a bed is available at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, the documents say.