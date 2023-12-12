Man guilty in Edson, Alta., shooting given life sentence, no parole for 15 years

Brent Michael Dumas, now 23, will be ineligible for parole for 15 years after being sentenced for second-degree murder. (Brent Michael Dumas/Facebook - image credit)

A man who shot and killed a central Alberta father during an attempted robbery was handed a life sentence Monday.

Brent Dumas, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Cordell Maclellan.

Dumas was initially charged with first-degree murder after he shot Maclellan on Nov. 4, 2021, while he was working at Indominus Sports in Edson, Alta.

Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence. Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou argued Monday for a period of parole ineligibility closer to 20 years, but Court of King's Bench Justice Nathan Whitling's decision ultimately aligned with the defence request for 15 years.

"I conclude that the murder was senseless and inexplicable," Whitling said.

"The victim of the homicide in this case was unarmed and helpless at the time. There's nothing in the admitted facts that provides an explanation for why [Dumas] pulled the trigger."

Dumas will also serve a concurrent three-year sentence for assault with a weapon, related to injuring another store employee who intervened to stop him from reloading his sawed-off shotgun as he fled the store.

'It shook Edson to its core'

Papadatou argued there was "clear planning and deliberation" involved in the robbery.

According to the agreed statement of facts presented in the case, Dumas arrived at the store that day in a stolen vehicle with a different stolen licence plate. He waited outside until just before the store closed, and entered wearing gloves and a face covering to conceal his identity.

He intended to steal guns, even though he was already subject to a firearms prohibition.

The court previously heard that both Maclellan and the other worker at the store co-operated with Dumas's demands as he threatened them.

In total, Dumas was in the store for less than two minutes. But Maclellan's family, friends and neighbours told the court Monday they've been left struggling through grief and pain ever since.

In a victim impact statement, Maclellan's partner Melissa Boudreau described bundling up her infant son, just 28 days old, to go see Maclellan at the hospital the day he was shot, only to learn he was dead.

"My heart completely sunk," she said.

"I looked at my baby in disbelief that he would not have a father around to raise him."

Edson Mayor Kevin Zahara also submitted a statement describing the trauma that the shooting inflicted on the town.

Dumas wasn't arrested until five weeks after the killing, and Zahara said over that time, parents were afraid to let their kids play outside, and others with businesses along the town's main street were scared to work alone.

"It shook Edson to its core, and I still don't feel we have recovered from the impact of this crime."

Gladue report details history of trauma

The court heard details from Dumas's Gladue report, which presents circumstances of an Indigenous person's history and experiences for a judge to consider during sentencing.

According to the report, Dumas's grandparents and other relatives attended residential schools. In Dumas's early life, he was exposed to drug use, and throughout parts of his childhood, he lived in poverty and witnessed the effects of domestic violence.

The report also said Dumas has been diagnosed with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and substance use disorders.

Defence lawyer Mark Jordan said Dumas has been taking steps in addictions treatment and taking part in programming for self-improvement while in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Addressing the court Monday, Dumas said he wanted to express remorse.

"My guilty plea is the first step toward changing who I was to a better person," he said.

"During the time this happened, I was unhealthy in my mind and body due to drug addiction. ... I haven't been able to break the cycle."