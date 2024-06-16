Man in hospital after glass bottle attack

A woman was arrested following the incident [BBC]

A man is being treated in hospital after reports he had been injured by a glass bottle.

Emergency services were called shortly before 21:50 BST on Saturday to reports a man in his 20s had injuries to his arm on Wade Street in Bristol.

It is thought he was injured by a glass bottle inside a property on Wade Street before leaving the address.

A woman in her 40s was arrested on Wade Street on suspicion of causing GBH with intent and remains in police custody.

The man was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, where he remains receiving treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We believe this is an isolated incident involving people known to each other and that there is no threat to the wider community.

"Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing."

