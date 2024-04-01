Man hospitalized after being shot while walking near Fresno college

A man was injured in an early-morning shooting Sunday near Fresno City College, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. at Blackstone and Weldon avenues after officers responded to a ShotSpotter report of rounds fired, Fresno police Lt. Steve Card said.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the lower leg. He was taken to a hospital for non-life- threatening injuries.

The victim told officers that he had been walking in the area when he heard shots and realized he’d been struck, Card said.

The victim had no description of a suspect.

Detectives were investigating at nearby businesses and looking for evidence and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.