Man Indicted on Attempted Second-Degree Murder Charges After Shooting at Delivery Driver Who Pulled into Wrong Driveway

The Cheatham County Grand Jury charged Ryan Babcock, 32, with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and vandalism

A Tennessee man has been indicted on attempted second-degree murder charges after firing shots at a Domino’s delivery driver who tried to deliver a pizza to the wrong house.

The Cheatham County Grand Jury charged Ryan Babcock, 32, with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and vandalism, according to WSMV-TV and WZTV Nashville.

The charges stem from an April 29 incident in which an 18-year-old Domino’s delivery driver — identified as Caieden Wheeler — mistakenly drove into Babcock’s driveway around 8 p.m. local time, according to a criminal complaint from the Ashland City Police Department obtained by NBC News and WZTV Nashville.

When Wheeler got out of his car, Babcock’s neighbor flagged him down, and he walked across the yard to deliver the pizza to him. As Wheeler returned to his car, still parked in the driveway, Babcock came out of his home and began “shooting at him," per the complaint.

The driver immediately backed out of the driveway and sped off. Police said in the complaint, per NBC News, that three bullet holes were found in Wheeler’s truck located by the gas tank, above the driver’s side window and in the front driver’s side wheel and tire.

“The gunshot that hit my window, driver’s side, if it went a couple inches down it probably would have hit me in the head and I probably won’t be here right now," Wheeler told WZTV Nashville.

In an affidavit from Cheatham County obtained by WZTV Nashville, Babcock admitted to shooting at the person in his driveway. He said he saw the person running from his truck to another truck parked in his driveway and shot at the person because he believed they had been trying to break into his truck.

Officers found the 9mm handgun Babcock used in the shooting and seven shell casings from the gun scattered throughout the driveway and yard, per the outlet.

The Ashland City Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Wheeler filed a lawsuit against Babcock and Domino’s, citing emotional distress and negligence, according to WSMV-TV. He noted in his lawsuit, per the outlet, that his truck did not have a Domino’s sign on top because he wasn’t a regular worker and had only delivered the pizza because the establishment had been understaffed.

Babcock was arrested, though records obtained by the outlets showed that he had been released on a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 9, per WSMV-TV.



