Man killed in Ceres home invasion robbery, police report

Deke Farrow
·1 min read

A 63-year-old man was killed in a home invasion robbery in Ceres early Saturday, police report.

The Ceres Police Department Communications Center received a call at about 3:30 a.m. reporting the robbery at a residence in the 2700 block of Roeding Road.

Responding officers found the victim in the living room with a gunshot wound to his chest. They began lifesaving efforts, which quickly were taken over by Modesto Fire and American Medical Response personnel. The man died at the scene.

No additional information was included in a Ceres police news release.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Detective Matthew Berlier at 209-538-5616.

