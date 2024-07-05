Man killed checking on baby after Nashville car crash on I-40

A Tennessee man died Thursday night when a pickup struck his SUV after the victim's vehicle became disabled on the interstate.

Police said the victim, 29-year-old Jacobo Hernandez, had crawled into the back of his SUV to check on a child when the fatal wreck occurred, injuring four others.

The two-vehicle accident happened around 7:19 p.m. Thursday night in Nashville on interstate 40, Metropolitan Nashville Police said on Friday in the release.

Police said Hernandez was driving a 2013 Honda CRV that night. A 28-year-old woman and an 18-month-old boy were also in the car with him.

Investigators said it was raining heavily and Hernandez was traveling east on I-40 when he lost control of his vehicle. His Honda hit the center median wall and stopped in the interstate’s travel lane.

Hernandez climbed into his back seat to check on the baby boy when a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck ran into the back of his vehicle. Hernandez was ejected through the rear window and died at the scene.

The woman and baby boy who were in the car with Hernandez suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old man driving the pickup truck was not injured but a 25-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said they think the crash was caused by Hernandez's Honda and its “failure to maintain its travel lane.”

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Truck runs into TN man checking on baby after crash on I-40, kills him