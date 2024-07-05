Man only contesting attempted murder in police stabbing trial: lawyer

A man facing trial for allegedly stabbing a police officer will only argue that there was no intent to kill, his lawyer said.

Corey James Clarke, 35, appeared by video Thursday in Saint John Provincial Court. Clarke pleaded not guilty in April to seven charges related to a Feb. 21 altercation at a Saint John Canadian Tire store, including attempted murder and aggravated assault of Cst. Jonathan Grenier.

At the time, police said they responded to reports of an armed man "threatening staff and causing damage" at the Canadian Tire on Fairville Boulevard. During a confrontation with officers, the man allegedly stabbed an officer with a knife before being apprehended by other officers. The officer was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries and later released, police said.

Clarke is in custody at the Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre, and at the time of his pleas his trial was scheduled over non-consecutive days - Sept. 27, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 - in order to get the earliest possible dates. On Thursday, Clarke's lawyer David Lutz said they would be able to streamline the case.

"The only defence that would be proffered by Mr. Clarke is whether or not there was intent," Lutz said, saying that much of the business of the trial could be handled by an agreed statement of facts as well as surveillance videos.

Judge Claude Haché asked if that meant an argument of criminal responsibility, and Lutz said no, saying "the thin line between attempted murder and aggravated assault, that's exactly where the defence is."

Crown prosecutor Andrew Pollabauer said an agreed statement of facts could be arranged, and Haché confirmed the trial dates. Lutz asked to arrange to have Clarke brought to Saint John at least five days before the trial.

Clarke's charges also include assaulting Cst. Ryan Woodman with a weapon, assaulting a woman with a knife, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief by causing damage under $5,000 and resisting officers. He was found fit to stand trial in April at the time of his pleas.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal